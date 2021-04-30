Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,774 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 270.0% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

