Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.