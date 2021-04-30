POPCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $490.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $716,876.60 and $490.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.