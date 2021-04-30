Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

PWCDF opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

