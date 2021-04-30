Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TSE POW traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.85. 459,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.44. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of C$24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

