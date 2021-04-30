PPD’s (PPD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

PPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

