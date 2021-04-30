Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Truist Securities

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.29.

PRI opened at $163.06 on Monday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

