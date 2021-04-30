Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 236,495 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETM opened at $4.88 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $687.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

