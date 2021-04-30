Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

