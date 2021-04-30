Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quotient Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $361,400 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

