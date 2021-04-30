Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $165,000 in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $14.53 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $535.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

