Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

