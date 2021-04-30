Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Gogo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 472,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 165,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.43 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $960.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

