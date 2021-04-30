Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,769 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,869 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last 90 days. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

