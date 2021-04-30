Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 890 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

