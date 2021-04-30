Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $6,962,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 605.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4,954.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.78 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

