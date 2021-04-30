Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 6014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

