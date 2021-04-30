Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSWW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Principal Solar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

