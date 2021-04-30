Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 68,436 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

