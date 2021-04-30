Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

