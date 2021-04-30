Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,909 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.