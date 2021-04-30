Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Prologis has raised its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

