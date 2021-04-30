Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,143. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.