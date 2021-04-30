Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PBY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

