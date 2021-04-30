Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

