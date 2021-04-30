Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.79. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.