PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 3%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,383,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

