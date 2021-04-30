PTON (PTON) Market Cap Hits $417,622.30

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $417,622.30 and approximately $528.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.
PTON Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “
PTON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.
