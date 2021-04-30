Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

