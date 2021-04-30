Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.