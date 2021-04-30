Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLSE. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

