PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $76.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

