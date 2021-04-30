Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

ETR:PUM traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €88.62 ($104.26). The stock had a trading volume of 309,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 1-year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 167.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

