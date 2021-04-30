Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PMMAF remained flat at $$108.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. Puma has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

