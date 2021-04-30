Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $20.52 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

