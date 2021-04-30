PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.24

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.24 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 1268028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

