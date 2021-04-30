Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TGP opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.