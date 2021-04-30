Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.