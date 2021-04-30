Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

