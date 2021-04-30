Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

