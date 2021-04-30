Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

