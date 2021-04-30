Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

BALY stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

