Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

