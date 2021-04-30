Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

