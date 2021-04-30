Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Proofpoint in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.00 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

