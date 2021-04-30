Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCRH opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

