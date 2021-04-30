Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

SAIA opened at $239.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $247.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.52.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

