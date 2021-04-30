Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $686.40 and its 200-day moving average is $654.25. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

