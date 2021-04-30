Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

The Hershey stock opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 251.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

