Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TrueBlue, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $997.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

