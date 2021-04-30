Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

